 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Numerous Nanaimo-Ladysmith schools closed in 'bomb cyclone' aftermath

Cedar and Ladysmith among areas hit hard by windstorm
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
24806763_web1_210414-NBU-SD68-Student-Performance-Data_1
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ district administration centre is open, but numerous schools are closed today due to power outages. (News Bulletin file photo)

After bomb cyclone-strength winds blew through the area last night, Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district announced some schools will be closed.

Winds, as strong as 90 kilometres an hour last night, caused numerous outages in the region and in a social media post on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the school district stated that all Ladysmith area schools are closed, as well as Cedar secondary and elementary, École North Oyster and Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh Community School. In addition, Gabriola, McGirr, Cilaire, École Hammond Bay and Seaview elementary schools will not be open.

The district administration centre and all other schools are open, the post said.

At the height of the windstorm, there were 13,000 B.C. Hydro customers in the Nanaimo and Gabriola Island area without power. While power has been restored to some areas, there remain a number of customers in the region still in the dark. In a social media post, Mora Scott, B.C. Hydro spokesperson, said with strong winds, more outages are anticipated.

B.C. Hydro is working to restore power and additional crews have been called in, she said.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

Related

‘Bomb cyclone’ conditions could bring serious winds to Vancouver Island
‘Bomb cyclone’ conditions could bring serious winds to Vancouver Island
UPDATE: Thousands in Nanaimo still without power after 'bomb cyclone' event
UPDATE: Thousands in Nanaimo still without power after 'bomb cyclone' event
UPDATE: Thousands remain without power Wednesday after bomb cyclone hits Cowichan hard
UPDATE: Thousands remain without power Wednesday after bomb cyclone hits Cowichan hard
UPDATE: 'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power, shuts down Vancouver Island highways
UPDATE: 'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power, shuts down Vancouver Island highways
Highway 4 re-opens after wind storm
Highway 4 re-opens after wind storm