Numerous Nanaimo-Ladysmith schools closed in 'bomb cyclone' aftermath

Cedar and Ladysmith among areas hit hard by windstorm

After bomb cyclone-strength winds blew through the area last night, Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district announced some schools will be closed.

Winds, as strong as 90 kilometres an hour last night, caused numerous outages in the region and in a social media post on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the school district stated that all Ladysmith area schools are closed, as well as Cedar secondary and elementary, École North Oyster and Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh Community School. In addition, Gabriola, McGirr, Cilaire, École Hammond Bay and Seaview elementary schools will not be open.

The district administration centre and all other schools are open, the post said.

At the height of the windstorm, there were 13,000 B.C. Hydro customers in the Nanaimo and Gabriola Island area without power. While power has been restored to some areas, there remain a number of customers in the region still in the dark. In a social media post, Mora Scott, B.C. Hydro spokesperson, said with strong winds, more outages are anticipated.

B.C. Hydro is working to restore power and additional crews have been called in, she said.