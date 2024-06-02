Numerous passengers report illness while on board Vancouver-Houston flight

United Airlines says ill flyers all came from same cruise, but plane being cleaned as safety measure

United Airlines says it has removed a plane from its fleet for “deep cleaning” as a precautionary measure, after numerous passengers on board a Friday (May 31) flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas reported feeling ill.

The airline said in statement to Black Press Media that all the sick passengers had come from the same cruise prior to boarding the plane, but didn’t share what cruise that had been.

“United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation,” the media relations team stated.

The airline didn’t specify how many passengers reported feeling ill, but the Houston Fire Department told local news outlets it was around 25 people.

The flight, United 1528, departed Vancouver at 12:10 p.m. PT and landed in Houston at 6:40 p.m. CT. According to United Airlines, 163 passengers and six crew were on board.

The plane has been temporarily removed from service for cleaning.

