B.C. First Nations declare state of emergency over opioid crisis, mental health

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council from Vancouver Island's West Coast say their nations need help
The Canadian Press
240925-avn-ntc-emergency-2-25sept2024_5771
Two dozen family members from Ahousaht First Nation crowd into the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council board room to hear NTC president Cloy-e-iis (Judith Sayers), front right, declare an emergency in response to the current mental health and opioid crisis, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The tribal council representing 14 First Nations along the west coast of Vancouver Island is declaring a state of emergency over the opioid crisis, which is killing their members and leaving others with mental health struggles.

Judith Sayers, president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, says not enough is being done and the nations need help from governments and health authorities to devise their own solutions for fight what she calls a “war on trauma” in dealing with the colonial past.

Figures from the First Nations Health Authority show Indigenous people died from drug poisonings at more than six times the rate of other B.C. residents last year.

Sayers says First Nations need funding to support overwhelmed workers in their communities and to build detox and rehabilitation centres.

Chief Councillor Ken Watts of the Tseshaht First Nation says not enough is being done, and British Columbians should ask candidates running in this October’s provincial election, what they plan to do to help.

Sayers says a meeting was held with government and health officials to discuss the concerns and another meeting is being planned with the federal government.

