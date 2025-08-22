Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations face negative effects from Mount Underwood wildfire

Huu-ay-aht and Ditidaht First Nations have been affected by the power outage caused by the fire

Four Nuu-chah-nulth nations have been facing the impacts of the Mount Underwood wildfire: the Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht nations are cut off from Port Alberni via the Bamfield Main Road, and Tseshaht and Hupacasath nations have reserves potentially in the fire's path.

With the Bamfield Main Road closed due to the fire, accessing supplies and health care is more difficult for the Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht nations. The only way for them to access the city is via Youbou Road, which is a rough road where 17 flat tires were recently reported in a 24-hour period.

Those two nations have been without power since the evening of Aug. 11 as the fire damaged BC Hydro equipment along an eight-kilometre stretch. Those living in the area are relying on generators for electricity.

Ditidaht's generators run on propane, which they cannot resupply on because Youbou Road is not safe for propane trucks to travel on. This is putting the nation's water supply at risk as the generator running the water system uses propane. The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council has reached out to several provincial ministries to try to get assistance and create a safer alternative route.

“We urgently appeal to Mosaic Forest Management, MOTI (ministry of transportation), TFL 46 Teal Jones and TFL 44 (Western/Caawakin) to work on repairing the Youbou road to a driveable condition as a critical measure for our members living in Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht so they can have propane delivered and they can mobilize their members especially if evacuation is required," said Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers.

Youbou Road, just like Bamfield Main Road, is complex because its jurisdiction crosses government land and logging roads.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal council says with disasters occurring more frequently and intensely, it is necessary for a safe alternative route to the area.

Poor air quality caused by the fire caused the cancellation of the Tlu-piich games, the annual Nuu-chah-nulth sports tournament that features events like canoeing, basketball and track and field.

To help its members with the poor air quality, both Tseshaht and Hupacasath have been providing air purifiers.

For more than a week Tiipis, the Tseshaht First Nation reserve also known as Polly's Point, was on evacuation alert. Many of those who live there did evacuate as a precaution, said Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh Ken Watts. With the evacuation alert now lifted, people have returned home.

"Living without power for weeks is very difficult especially at this time of the year when the temperatures have been so high," Sayers said. "We are delighted that BC Hydro anticipates power restored by Aug. 30 and sooner if possible. The Nations look forward to meeting with BC Hydro and discuss liabilities from the power outage. We recognize the resilience of the Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht people to do without power as this happens on a regular basis."

The nations hope to work with BC Hydro to see long-term power resilience for communities on the west coast.

A BC Hydro update on Aug. 21 noted 60 power poles and 62 spans of power line have been replaced in a six-kilometre stretch of Bamfield Main, and crews are making faster progress than first anticipated. Due to steady progress made, and a temporary solution to deal with the most challenging and inaccessible area, BC Hydro now expects to advance its timeline by a few days.