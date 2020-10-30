Coun. Tara Ney rakes leaves behind Oak Bay municipal hall. Ney’s motion asking staff to do a report on alternative options to the ongoing use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Coun. Tara Ney rakes leaves behind Oak Bay municipal hall. Ney’s motion asking staff to do a report on alternative options to the ongoing use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay a step closer to banning gas leaf blowers

Council leans toward a study on alternatives

Let the leaves fall where they may.

If you insist on cleaning them up, consider a rake. Or, if you absolutely need a leaf blower, try to use electric. The breakdown of leaves are important for the earth, and the use of machines to clear them out is a double-edged sword for the planet.

This is the philosophy behind a proposed study that Oak Bay Coun. Tara Ney has drafted for Oak Bay staff to ban leaf blowers. Council approved the initial motion at the Oct. 19 committee of the whole, which referred it to an upcoming council meeting.

“This directive is trying to signal that leaf blowers are more than just a public nuisance, they do both public and planetary harm, we’re trying to encourage people to consider alternatives,” Ney said.

READ ALSO: Interest swirls in Oak Bay to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

The situation is exasperated by the coronavirus and the shift to more residents working from home, Ney added.

The motion is inspired by the pushback from local citizens to the ongoing noise created specifically by gas-powered leaf blowers. The crux of the motion is for staff to prepare a report on how Oak Bay can phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by municipal staff and for residential use, meaning the landscaping industry would be forced to rake or possibly use electric leaf blowers.

However, Ney is considering adding a ban on all gas-powered lawn equipment, which could change how council sees the motion, she said. Regardless, there is a regional movement growing to ban the use of leaf blowers particularly.

One of the biggest complaints about gas-powered leaf blowers is the irritating whine sound, a consistent complaint by residents to Oak Bay. Vancouver outright banned leaf blowers (of any type) on Sundays and in the West End neighbourhood, and also restricted their use to daytime hours. Coastal cities Portland, Ore., and Santa Monica, Calif., also have bans in place.

In Saanich, former councillor candidate Teale Phelps Bondaroff plans to bring his anti-leaf blower petition back to council that he first presented last year.

It’s not a new topic. Oak Bay’s Environmental Advisory Committee brought concerns to council in 2014.

READ ALSO: Resident pushes for electric in Saanich’s leaf-blower replacement plan

READ MORE: Saanichite calling for gas-powered leaf blower ban finds support

Ney referenced studies that show the noise from an electric leaf blower is reduced 40 to 80 per cent compared to a gas-powered, let alone the reduction in emissions. Ultimately, though, the push is to convince people that if they insist on manicuring the lawn and garden by removing leaves they should prioritize rakes.

Blowers not only remove leaves that would mulch and break down into the soil but also blow away the top layer of soil and insects that are crucial, Ney said.

“Leaf blowers are ripping up the bio derm. We know the health effects of the GHGs, and the noise, but I also say to people if you care about your health, your neighbour’s health, and if you care about the steep decline of biodiversity that’s happened on the earth in our lifetime, then we need to rethink how we care for our gardens.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not-so-rosy State of the Island report caps off virtual summit
Next story
Pandemic impacts trends in Halloween looks, says costume shop owner

Just Posted

A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)
Spooks and Chill study reveals Canada’s favourite horror flicks

88 hours of top-rated horror movies can fill COVID-19 Halloween

Coun. Tara Ney rakes leaves behind Oak Bay municipal hall. Ney’s motion asking staff to do a report on alternative options to the ongoing use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay a step closer to banning gas leaf blowers

Council leans toward a study on alternatives

Maureen Cue models maybe the most obvious pandemic Halloween costume this year. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Pandemic impacts trends in Halloween looks, says costume shop owner

Maureen Cue sees shift in costume rentals due to the pandemic

The Capital Regional District is considering adding another dollar a year to the parkland acquisition fund fee for homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)
One dollar or two? Greater Victoria parks acquisition fee hike spurs debate

$2 a year too steep, CRD committee recommends $1 a year increase per household

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

MNP senior economist Susan Mowbray presents the State of the Island Economic Report on Thursday night to conclude the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s virtual summit. (VIEA image)
Not-so-rosy State of the Island report caps off virtual summit

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s summit took place online Oct. 27-29

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Pilot Kevin Maher participated in a flyover of a ceremony at the Cobble Hill cenotaph on Oct. 22 in a 1940 North American (Noorduyn) Harvard aircraft. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Cobble Hill remembers lost military members with ceremony, flyover

Annual event commemorates those who died in non-combat roles

Most Read