Oak Bay and Esquimalt teachers honoured with Prime Minister’s award

A teacher from Oak Bay High and a teacher at La Pré-maternelle Appletree Preschool were awarded the regional Prime Minister’s Awards for excellence in education. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Greater Victoria teachers were honoured for regional excellence by the Prime Minister this month.

Secondary school teacher Derek Shrubsole and preschool teacher Carole Trudeau received the 2020 Prime Minister’s Awards for “outstanding and innovative” teachers across Canada.

Shrubsole, who teaches at Oak Bay High, received the Teaching Excellence in STEM Certificate of Achievement award. The science and biology teacher, whose son is on the autism spectrum, makes his classes accessible to a wide range of learners, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development wrote in a news release.

Along with supporting students with notes, labs and review materials – all uploaded online – Shrubsole helps his students develop driving scientific research questions. He assisted in the redesign of the Grade 9 and 10 advanced science program and continues to pioneer the Bowker Creek Restoration project, where students learn about and assist with salmon and native plant restoration in the waterway. He also coordinates a Dutch student exchange in which students get grants to travel to each other’s countries and research local ecology and biology.

Trudeau, who owns and teaches at La Pré-maternelle Appletree Preschool in Esquimalt, was awarded a Certificate of Achievement in Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Trudeau emphasizes one-on-one time with each child, the ministry said, and incorporates their interests into class activities.

Trudeau has organized family events and include a craft, games and musical parade day for children to enjoy with their grandparents. She works closely with non-profit and charity organizations and connects with local Kindergartens to prepare her students for the next step.

The awards come with $1,000 cash prizes along with a letter and certificate signed by the Prime Minister.

