Oak Bay Fire Department’s yellow ‘do not cross’ tape at the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Avenue shut down after landscaper ruptures gas line

Building evacuated as line heard hissing gas

A landscaper using a shovel in the garden is believed to have struck and cracked open the Fortis B.C. gas line which shut down Oak Bay Avenue for about one hour on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m.

Fortis, Oak Bay Fire, Oak Bay Police and B.C. Ambulance Services all responded to the gas leak.

One witness said he heard hissing gas when he was evacuated from his building, which was at the source of the leak in the 2000-block between Elgin Road and Mitchell Street.

“We believe it was a landscaper or a gardener using a hand tool, likely a shovel, that hit the line,” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes.

Fortis B.C. reminds everyone to “Call before you dig,” 1-888-822-6555, even if it’s a handheld shovel in the front yard.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Fortis, Oak Bay Fire, Oak Bay Police and B.C. Ambulance Services all responded to a gas leak at the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. At least one building was evacuated as firefighters took serious precautions until the leak was clamped. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

