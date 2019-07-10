Oak Bay Avenue shut down after landscaper ruptures gas line

A landscaper using a shovel in the garden is believed to have struck and cracked open the Fortis B.C. gas line which shut down Oak Bay Avenue for about one hour on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m.

Fortis, Oak Bay Fire, Oak Bay Police and B.C. Ambulance Services all responded to the gas leak.

One witness said he heard hissing gas when he was evacuated from his building, which was at the source of the leak in the 2000-block between Elgin Road and Mitchell Street.

“We believe it was a landscaper or a gardener using a hand tool, likely a shovel, that hit the line,” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes.

Fortis B.C. reminds everyone to “Call before you dig,” 1-888-822-6555, even if it’s a handheld shovel in the front yard.

READ MORE: Firefighters save two dogs in Oak Bay house fire

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter