Briggs the cat from Oak Bay was put down on Sept. 4 due to life-ending injuries caused by what appears to be a pellet gun and blunt force trauma. (Joelene Heathcote Facebook)

Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun

Deal Street cat put down after fatal wound discovered, police have no suspects

The owners of a cat that was shot, and the Oak Bay Police, are concerned that someone in Oak Bay has a pellet gun and could be using it to harm pets and animals.

Two-year-old cat ‘Briggs,’ which lived in Oak Bay, was put down last week after it was discovered it was suffering from a fatal wound believed to be caused by a pellet gun.

The Oak Bay Police Department was contacted after the owners of the cat were advised by the attending veterinarian to put it down.

Police are now asking the community for help as they believe someone knows who did this but police have no suspects as of Monday morning.

READ MORE: Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

“We don’t know the motive but we’re aware that, at times, some residents can be unhappy about cats being in their yard so that is certainly one possibility, among others,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Owner Joelene Heathcote posted the details of the incident to Facebook on Saturday. It occurred sometime before Sunday, Sept. 3, when the residential indoor-outdoor cat returned to its home on Deal Street. The cat immediately appeared very ill.

On Monday, he was put down, Heathcote wrote.

“He was the most loving pet our family has ever had.”

When he returned home on Sunday it was after several days away and he “was not himself,” she added. “When we took him to the vet, x-rays showed he had been shot in the belly with a pellet gun and had suffered blunt force trauma to his body and, his insides were ruptured.”

As Briggs matured from a kitten he soon lived a life of mystery. He started as an indoor-outdoor cat but on his travels, he would enter open doors and windows of homes as he was so fond of people and also children. It led to him being fed by others and was confused about where he lived. Heathcote often wondered what was wrong with him, and accepted that he became a wanderer.

Now, Heathcote can’t help but wonder if this would have happened if so many people hadn’t fed Briggs so often during his travels.

Oak Bay Police have conducted extensive neighbourhood inquiries but are left with no new information, Bernoties reported, adding Animal Control was contacted and there had been no similar incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Next story
Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Just Posted

City of Victoria looks at amending tree preservation bylaw by redefining ‘tree’

Misunderstandings between what is considered a ‘tree’ has been causing problems

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on three sailings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor to start leave of absence next week

Unpaid leave runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 28

Cost of Vancouver Island mansion could buy four luxury homes in Saskatoon

The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria

Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun

Deal Street cat put down after fatal wound discovered, police have no suspects

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Island man’s Quilt of Valour comforting after death of his grandmother

Presentation to honour military service takes on a bittersweet tone two days later

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Most Read