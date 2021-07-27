The southern boat ramp at Cattle Point remains open to the public, but presents less favourable launching conditions than the closed ramp, according to one local sailor. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Oak Bay closes northern boat ramp at Cattle Point for safety reasons

Cracked concrete in need of repair; boater argues south launch presents unfavourable conditions

One of the two boat ramps at Cattle Point has been closed off by the District of Oak Bay in accordance with safety protocols.

Last week two large cement blocks were placed at the top of the northern ramp, which is located closer to Beach Drive, by the district’s public works staff. A sign on each block reads that the boat launch was closed to allow for repairs to be conducted.

Public works superintendent David Brozuk said in an email an assessment of both ramps was recently performed and revealed that the northern ramp presented safety concerns due to large cracks and holes in its concrete. He said the ramp has no specified date for reopening.

“Public works is exploring short-term options to reopen it and a long-term maintenance plan is also being investigated,” Brozuk said in the email.

Local sailor Hugh Aitken said in an email to Black Press Media that the southern ramp, opposite the main parking lot, is exposed to strong southeasterly winds and presents boaters with unfavourable launching conditions.

“To unilaterally make a decision seemingly without forethought or notice to the public in the middle of the busiest boating season of the year is unwarranted,” Aitken wrote.

He noted Cattle Point is one of only a few places with public boat ramps in Greater Victoria and said he hopes to see the northern ramp reopened immediately.

Oak Bay closes northern boat ramp at Cattle Point for safety reasons

