Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

Community members to have their say at Tuesday meeting

The District of Oak Bay is considering banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis within the municipality.

But first, the district wants to hear what community members have to say.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Community members who believe they might be affected by the proposed zoning amendment bylaw – which would prohibit the retail sale and service of cannabis and cannabis retail products in all properties within the municipality – will be given the opportunity to be heard in person, by a representative or by written submission at the public hearing.

If adopted, the bylaw will include text amendments in the district’s current zoning bylaw.

The ‘prohibited uses of lands, buildings and structures’ section of the current zoning bylaw would be amended to also not allow the use of land, building or structure for the retail sale of cannabis, commercial growing or production of cannabis or cannabis products, and cannabis consumption lounges.

The definition for cannabis consumption lounge would also be added to the bylaw to mean “the use of a building or structure for the sale and service to customers of cannabis.”

Following the close of the public hearing, no further submissions or comments from the public will be accepted by members of council.

“This is necessary to ensure a fair public hearing process,” states the district.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, written submissions must be received by the district no later than 3 p.m., Nov. 13. Written submissions can be dropped off at the municipal hall or submitted via email to planning@oakbay.ca.

For more information, contact the district’s building and planning department at 250-598-3311.

Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

