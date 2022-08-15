Oak Bay cops hand out 2 excessive speed tickets in 2 days

Oak Bay Police Department’s electric vehicle made a stop in at the Camosun College Charge Your Ride event. (File photo Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Two drivers face hefty fines after officers watching speeds clocked them going more than 40 km/h beyond the posted speed limits.

On Aug. 13, an officer at Cedar Hill X Road noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, Oak Bay police said in a release.

The driver was found to be going 41 km/h over the speed limit. The woman was issued a ticket for excessive speed with a fine of $368 and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The next day an officer clocked a teen driver at 43 km/h over the limit.

The 18-year-old driver was issued an excessive speed ticket that comes with a $368 fine and the vehicle he was driving was impounded for seven days.

In excessive speed stops, drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

READ ALSO: Police seek clues to $9,000 hydraulic hammer swiped from Oak Bay construction site

Bike, keys swiped in two incidents

Sadly no clues remain after an e-bike was reported stolen Aug. 10. The resident reported the black bike was stolen during the night from the 3000-block of Murdoch Crescent.

House and car keys are missing after a resident inadvertently left them on the roof of a car.

The theft was reported Aug. 12, after the items were left on the car in the man’s own driveway in the 1000-block of St. Patrick Street. The resident plans to re-code the car fob and re-key the home.

Alcohol restrictions

An open container landed a driver with a suspension and ticket after a police stop Aug. 12.

An officer noted an open can of alcohol during a road check that led to a breath demand from the 25-year-old driver. The sample resulted in a 12-hour driving suspension and a ticket for driving contrary to restrictions for alcohol.

Social interaction

The Oak Bay Police Department also attended numerous Block Watch/street parties over the week, but in a social capacity. The parties are a great opportunity for members of the community to get to know their officers.

The department also showed off its electric vehicle during the Camosun College Charge Your Ride event.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s first marked electric police vehicle hits the road

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department