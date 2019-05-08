(File photo)

Oak Bay council awards $211,475 in community grants

Oak Bay council approved $117,130 of the $148,246 in community grant requests at their April 23 session.

Council had already capped the 2019 grant funds at $211,475 – to match last year – from which will be deducted the previously approved grant of $78,000 to the of Business Improvement Association of Oak Bay (which is a flow through of levies to local businesses specifically for the BIA), $5,000 to the 2022 Invictus Games Victoria and $1,345 to the Heritage Foundation Council, as well as creating a $10,000 holding fund available throughout the rest of the year. That left $117,130 open to disbursement.

The total grant requests of $148,246 far exceeded the $117,130 remaining in the fund.

To whittle the number down, council took an innovative approach by asking each councillor to come prepared with only the dollar figure they would approve each of the applicants.

READ MORE: Victoria Fringe festival operators applaud increase in grant funding

It was a much simpler process with a lot less deliberation, noted Mayor Kevin Murdoch during the motion.

Taking averages from each councillor’s suggestion, the initial total worked out to $115, 878.

The City of Victoria’s request of $2,000 for Canada Day Celebration and Fireworks was granted $1,650. Of the remaining 2019 requests, the Community Association of Oak Bay’s request for $2,000 was granted $1,430; Friends of Uplands Park ($2,000) $2,330; the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society ($2,000) $1,650; Green Teams ($8,000) $3,790; the 2020 Francophone Games organizing committee ($20,000) $12,290; the Maritime Museum ($6,500) $1,500; the North Oak Bay community association ($1,000) $560; Oak Bay Figure Skating ($6,500) $2,620; Oak Bay Heritage ($5,000) $3,930; Oak Bay Lawn Bowling ($4,700) $3,280; Oak Bay Sea Rescue ($6,150) $5,210; V.I. South Island Film and Media commission ($10,000 to complete phase two of its marketing campaign) $10,000; Victoria Sexual Assault Centre ($10,000) $5,580; and the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society ($2,000) $1,220.

READ ALSO: $3 million grant to bolster food security for Victorians living in poverty

Council also met the annual perpetual funding deals they had previously agreed to with Kiwanis’ Halloween of $500; Oak Bay High Scholarship, $1,500; Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Fund, $3,000; Oak Bay United Church, $3,500; South Island Prosperity Project, $44,331; and the Integrated Recreation agency, $7,065.

The April 23 approved grants total $116,936.

There is also an Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society grant of $35,000 that flows separate from the grant fund.

Council noted the BIA money has traditionally flowed through the grant account but because of its much greater size it is recommending that in future years this amount have a separate account, though for comparative purposes it is deducted from the $211,475.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance
Next story
Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Just Posted

Man with a gun prompts RCMP and Central Saanich response

Sidney North Saanich RCMP say those involved identified, no arrests yet

United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Umbrella Society to offer another session of their Understanding Addiction workshops this fall

Former coworker finds it strange that caretaker is missing after fire

Wayne Kainciems has known Michael Daeger for over 20 years

Public outcry wins reprieve (at least temporarily) for old-growth forest near Port Renfrew

Forests Ministry says auction for seven cutblocks will be reviewed

Greater Victoria’s own ‘lawnmower man’ drives down Pat Bay highway

Peninsula Mounties unable to catch up with driver

United Way Overdose Prevention Expo comes to Victoria

Naloxone training will be available to anyone interested during May 8 event

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Most Read