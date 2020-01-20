Oak Bay driver hits cyclist, police consider blaming snow boots

An Oak Bay driver might have his snow gear to blame for hitting a cyclist in Oak Bay on Jan. 16.

Oak Bay police were called to the intersection of Oak Bay Avenue and Elgin Road after a cyclist was struck. The cyclist was heading eastbound on Oak Bay Avenue when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The truck driver told police he tried to stop, but was unable to. Police noted this may have been due to the man’s snow boots. His truck was towed and issued a level 1 notice for inspection. The cyclist was able to ride away.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay sees spike in thefts, drunk driving

But the Oak Bay police encountered a couple additional incidents last week; just two days before, an Oak Bay vehicle owner came home from vacation to find his or her car missing. On Jan. 14 the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of a car theft with a value of over $5,000 from the 2000-block of Avondale Road. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Lastly, on Jan. 19 police responded to a break and enter report on King George Terrace. The thief gained entry to the house by forcing the door open; the owner is still determining what was stolen.

Anyone with information on any of these incidences can call the Oak Bay Police Department non-emergency number at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram