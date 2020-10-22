Oak Bay expanded the sidewalk onto Oak Bay Avenue in the Village to accommodate for social distancing in Oak Bay Village. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay expands sidewalks to accommodate social distancing

Changes make room for visitors to Oak Bay Village

The District of Oak Bay is making temporary changes to Oak Bay Avenue to accommodate better social distancing.

Staff expanded a section of sidewalk into the road where Hampshire Road meets the Avenue.

“The temporary changes will create some additional room adjacent to the sidewalk to enable social distancing,” said Dan Horan, director of engineering and public works.

“The parking spots will remain, but they will be shifted inboard (away from the sidewalk) and the vehicle travel lane will be reduced in width.”

