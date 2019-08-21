Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo) Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day 2017. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Family photos)

Oak Bay father charged with double murder takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths of his two daughters

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters, takes the stand today in Vancouver.

Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4, were found dead in Berry’s apartment on Christmas Day 2017. Berry was discovered with injuries in the bathroom of the apartment.

The trial, which began in June, is also broadcast in the Victoria courthouse.

Wednesday morning, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough gave opening statements, preparing the jury for Berry’s testimony.

McCullough detailed years gambling problems and said by Christmas 2017 Berry owed $25,000 to a loan shark.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

More to come.

Most Read