Oak Bay fills vacant director of community building, planning role

Oak Bay has hired a new director of community building and planning effective July 12.

Andre Boel fills the position that has been vacant since October 2021.

“Mr. Boel is a knowledgeable leader in city planning and has significant experience implementing long-term vision and policies in the communities that he serves. In addition to his leadership experience, Mr. Boel has also served as the liaison for the Planning Institute of British Columbia on an interdisciplinary working group for Asset Management BC. His knowledge and expertise will make him an invaluable asset to the community of Oak Bay,” chief administrative officer Selina Williams said in a release.

READ ALSO: Survey finds almost 90 per cent of Oak Bay residents want infill housing

Boel has more than 25 years experience in planning and community development in Canada and the Netherlands, having served as the general manager of planning and development in Port Moody and the director of planning for the Town of Gibsons. He holds a master of science – environmental and infrastructure planning as well as a certificate in local government.

Boel will lead the Community Building and Planning Services Department to ensure the effective delivery of current and long-range planning, land use approvals, and heritage planning and conservation, according to the job posting from December 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay