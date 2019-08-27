Oak Bay firefighters extract deer from fence

Firefighters respond to rare early morning animal call for deer in distress

Oak Bay Fire Department used the jaws of life extraction tool on Tuesday morning to remove a deer stuck in a stair railing.

The deer had lodged its body into the metal stair railing outside an Oak Bay home.

The call came in from a resident on the 1900-block of Crescent Road in Harling Point at about 530 a.m. The fire department worked in concert with animal conservation on how to release it, said Oak Bay Fire Dept. Chief Darren Hughes.

“In this case it was small,” Hughes said. “We lay a blanket over the deer and use the jaws of life to squeeze the bars apart.”

Once loose the young deer skipped off free from apparent injury.

Oak Bay Fire doesn’t generally assist with wild animals though it does get calls with regular occurrence throughout the year. Most calls should go to the wildlife conservation services 1-877-952-7277, however, in concerning situations the Oak Bay Police or Fire can be called to assess the situation.

The jaws of life are a piece of heavy machinery designed to extract humans from automobiles but also worked to remove the young deer without injuring it or damaging the resident’s stair railing.

