Spin class room at Oak Bay Fitness. The 10,000-square-foot co-ed gym is having a soft opening this week (Sept.17 to 23) and is offering a full schedule of free classes all week. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay Fitness opens its doors with free classes

Top calibre instructors welcome public to 10,000 sq ft training facility

Stepping off the Avenue into the bright and expansive gym of Oak Bay Fitness, being greeted by the smiling – and ripped – crew, it becomes immediately evident that this space isn’t about trudging to the gym four times a week, this is about choosing a lifestyle that pushes you to greatness.

Insight into the staff helps explain that vibe.

Not only does Baylea Wilkins lead the spin classes at Oak Bay Fitness, she is also a four-time national golden glove champion.

If you are looking for tailored personal workouts to up your game, Oak Bay Fitness offers personal training with Stephen Mackinnon, a strength and conditioning coach for Rugby Canada.

For stretching, centering, and building core strength, acclaimed yoga instructor Janet Wallden leads yoga and mat pilates classes.

The calibre of instructors is exceptional, the space, inviting.

The 10,000-square-foot co-ed gym is having a soft opening this week (Sept.17 to 23) and is offering a full schedule of free classes all week.

”We welcome you to come to one or all of our classes, free of charge. We cannot wait to share all of the hard work that has gone into this opening,” said Wilkins. “It’s going to be amazing. Unlike any other class in Victoria.”

Spin schedule:

Yoga and pilates schedule:

After the soft launch, classes will be $20 a class with no monthly fee or bulk purchase required.

While spin, yoga, mat pilates, and personal training is currently on the schedule, Wilkins has big plans for the unfinished room upstairs – a technical and fitness boxing space.

More information can be found online at oakbayfitness.com or drop by the space at 2040 Oak Bay Ave.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
The Oak Bay Fitness crew welcomes the public to its to 10,000 sq ft training facility. Ashley McLaren, administrative team; Baylea Wilkins, spin instructor; Carson Smith, general manager; Janet Wallden, yoga and pilates instructor. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Personal training gym at Oak Bay Fitness. The 10,000-square-foot co-ed gym is having a soft opening this week (Sept.17 to 23) and is offering a full schedule of free classes all week. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

