Oak Bay groups host election all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation

Sept. 18 meeting starts at 7 p.m. with streamed option available

The Community Association of Oak Bay, which fundraised and commissioned the Sno’uyutth welcome pole outside Oak Bay High, is among the partners of ReconciliACTION Oak Bay. The cooperative hosts a reconciliation-focused all-candidates meeting Sept. 18. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

An Oak Bay all-candidates meeting ahead of the municipal election focuses on reconciliation with First Nations, courtesy of ReconciliACTION Oak Bay.

A collaboration of community organizations committed to advancing reconciliation, ReconciliACTION Oak Bay partners include the Community Association of Oak Bay, Oak Bay United Church, St. Mary’s Anglican Church, the Oak Bay Heritage Foundation and the UVic Living Lab Project.

Spokesperson Bruce Kilpatrick said reconciliation is a high priority for many residents.

“We want to ensure that voters in Oak Bay have the opportunity to evaluate the experience, understanding and commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation of any office-holders or candidates for local office,” Kilpatrick said.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, will speak on the role of local governments in reconciliation.

The meeting will also be live streamed at facebook.com/reconciliactionoakbay with the recording expected online soon after.

With Mayor Kevin Murdoch to be acclaimed, individuals on the ballot vying for the six councillor seats include incumbents Andrew Appleton, Hazel Braithwaite, Cairine Green, Esther Paterson, and Eric Wood Zhelka alongside newcomers Raymon Farmere, Roxanne Helme, Carrie Smart, Evan Southern, Lesley Watson. The deadline for a candidate to withdraw is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

An estimated 13,978 people in Oak Bay are eligible to cast votes by mail, at advance polls Oct. 5 and 12 or during general election day on Oct. 15.

The all-candidates meeting is Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Canadian College of Performing Arts, 1701 Elgin Rd.

