Oak Bay heritage property to spawn a new lot

Proposal for Runnymede Place sub-lot goes to September public hearing

A Google Maps photo shows where the proposed subdivision of 2031 Runnymede Ave. will create one new 12,800 sq. ft. on the north side of the current property, accessible from Runnymede Place. (Google Maps)

It was possibly the fastest approval of Monday night’s Oak Bay council meeting.

Probably, because it’s been more than a year in the making.

Council voted unanimously to approve 2031 Runnymede Pl. subdivision application to a public hearing for Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The application was last before council a year ago but the applicant delayed the next step in the process.

The 2,918 square foot house on the property (built in 1916) was designated heritage in 1980. In the proposal the house will remain with the majority parcel of the lot. The new lot neatly carves out a five-sided polygon of 12,800 sq. ft. from the north end of the lot, which is twice the minimum residential lot size in Oak Bay of 6,006 sq. ft.

Dating back to the colonial division of the region, 2031 Runnymede is on Lot E, Section 47, Plan 9191 of the original Victoria District.

