Oak Bay hires new finance director

Christopher Paine joins Oak Bay from Colwood

Oak Bay has hired Christopher Paine to fill the role as Director of Financial Services.

The District’s Chief Administrative Officer, Lou Varela, released the news on Monday that Paine joins the District of Oak Bay on Nov. 12.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Paine join the team at the District of Oak Bay,” said Varela. “His strategic achievements, extensive experience, and enthusiasm make him a positive addition to the team at Oak Bay.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay loses its chief administrator

The move is part of a shuffle at the director level in Oak Bay that started with the departure of the CAO in 2018.

Paine is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has more than 10 years of experience in local government including, manager of revenue for the City of Victoria, Manager of Finance for the District of Central Saanich and most recently, as the Director of Finance for the City of Colwood.

“I am very grateful for my time working with the talented people at Colwood including council and staff,” Paine said. “While I will miss my colleagues at the City of Colwood, I am looking forward to joining the District of Oak Bay and working together with council, staff and the community to enhance financial and asset management planning, while ensuring long-term financial sustainability for the District.”

Paine has contributed to a multitude of City of Colwood achievements, including awards for Financial Reporting, Excellence in Government Reporting, Distinguished Budget Presentations, and as of last week, the Community Excellence Award at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities for Colwood’s Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan.

READ ALSO: City of Colwood takes home UBCM award for sustainable infrastructure

reporter@oakbaynews.com

