Coun. Hazel Braithwaite on the steps of Oak Bay municipal hall where staff have created a new Connect Oak Bay website to help connect the community digitally during a time of social distancing. (Oakbay.ca)

Oak Bay launches webpage to help residents connect

Social media-style page there to share energy, ideas

The District of Oak Bay has launched a new website to support the emotional well-being of its residents.

Connect Oak Bay, at connect.oakbay.ca, is a social media-styled webpage that Oak Bay created on May 5, nearly two months after residents started isolating to break the chains of COVID-19 transmission.

“We recognize the isolation that many are feeling during COVID-19 and wanted to provide a space where community members could connect, share ideas and spread some kindness throughout the community,” says the district website.

READ MORE: Oak Bay mayor posts daily videos during emergency

The idea of the new page is for the public to “share how they are staying connected while apart from loved ones, celebrate successes of people in their life who they cannot physically celebrate with, and share stories of kindness that they have experienced in the community,” it says.

The page features boxes where submissions will show up. The early prompts are for residents to share suggestions and stories of what they’ve been doing during COVID-19.

“There was a discussion around this as something that everyone can go to,” said Coun. Hazel Braithwaite. “It came from staff and it’s important to acknowledge that. It shows that staff is thinking about the community and trying to support it.”

The Connect Oak Bay webpage could be permanent if it’s well received, she added.

“We could consider keeping it permanently, but that will require staff time and energy so it would need to be really, really well received.”

The launch of Connect Oak Bay came a few days before Oak Bay also introduced the new COVID-19 Ambassadors program. Again, both show the effort of staff in Oak Bay’s Emergency Operations Centre as it continues to adjust and be a leader during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Visitors to Willows Beach violate parking rules

“The ambassadors are an awesome thing for so many reasons,” Braithwaite said.

For now, the councillor is hoping to see more things shared on the new web page, especially how businesses have stayed open, or how they are reopening, she said.

“I want to know what businesses are doing, and which ones are coming back online to serve the public, because we need to be able to support them,” Braithwaite said. “Otherwise, put your 7 p.m. cheer on there. Take interesting pictures of things around your house, your yard, your block, and share.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Just Posted

Oak Bay launches webpage to help residents connect

Social media-style page there to share energy, ideas

Saanich looks at creative alternatives after popular summer events cancelled

Residents likely to be invited to celebrate virtually, at home, mayor says

Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Two vehicles also impounded for excessive speeding

Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Increase in bear, cougar sightings common for springtime

What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

As of May 18, only one Vancouver Island patient remains in hospital with COVID-19

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Most Read