The deadline to apply for the volunteer board position on the Oak Bay Police Board is Nov. 4. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay looks to fill looming vacancy on police board

Deadline to apply for volunteer position is Nov. 4

Oak Bay seeks a new volunteer member for its police board as a vacancy comes up in January 2022.

The Police Act requires each municipal police department to have a board with the mayor acting as board chair, one individual appointed by council, and up to seven people appointed by the province.

Each year, municipal police boards must determine the priorities, goals and objectives of the department, in consultation with the chief constable. Members meet monthly – on the third Tuesday at municipal hall or via Zoom for about an hour – and must commit up to five hours a month to board duties. Individuals may also sit on committees or panels, as needed.

Board members are volunteers, but are reimbursed for travelling and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred while fulfilling duties.

Attributes sought for the position include Indigenous representation, Oak Bay residency, board governance experience, mental health and addictions experience, local commerce experience, community outreach and those who identify as a minority through race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or other.

New members are appointed to a one-year term to assess suitability.

Apply online at bit.ly/3nh1err. The deadline is Nov. 4.

