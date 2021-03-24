Matthew Tanner, 36, is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Matthew Tanner, 36, is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Oak Bay man locked-in after massive brain stem stroke

Hundreds support family as Matthew Tanner in Victoria intensive care unit after stroke

Hundreds of people are showing support for a Saturna Island family facing an uncertain future.

Oak Bay-raised Matthew Tanner, 36, collapsed and was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital on March 9. The following day, doctors told his family he had suffered a massive brain stem stroke and had severe brain damage.

Tanner went into a coma for about three days, and when he woke on March 12 was suffering from locked-in syndrome – where a patient is aware or wakeful, but can’t move or communicate. Doctors are still unclear how well Tanner may recover, but say the stroke was caught too late for him to survive without any brain damage. There is no cure for locked-in syndrome.

Tanner is still in the intensive care unit and his fiancee Shannon Pryor and eight-month-old son Owen face the uncertainty of what comes next.

Shannon Pryor, Matthew Tanner and their son Owen in happier times. Tanner suffered brain damage after a brain stem stroke earlier this month. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Pryor’s sister Natasha Dalton spoke on her sister’s behalf from Toronto. She flew in to be with her after Tanner went to hospital but has since returned home to be with her own baby.

READ ALSO: Fundraiser benefits Sooke woman who battled ovarian cancer, then stroke

“He can only move his eyeballs up and down,” she said. “He’s on breathing tubes. He’s on feeding tubes.”

Tanner’s family owns house cleaning business Merry Maids of Victoria, where he was employed at the time of the stroke. Tanner grew up in Oak Bay and received a business degree from the University of Victoria. He played for and was an ongoing supporter of the Oak Bay Barbarians, a local rugby team.

Tanner, Pryor and Owen moved to Saturna Island in November, but the couple will now have to sell the new house, Dalton said, so they can be close to hospitals and other health care facilities.

A GoFundMe campaign Dalton launched March 20 raised more than $100,000 in three days. She said the money will help the family find accommodations while Tanner is in the hospital as well as pay for future treatments.

“We didn’t expect this much this fast,” Dalton said. “It shows the impact Matt has had on so many lives. So many people care about Matt and his family.”

READ ALSO: Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserGreater Victoriaoak bayVictoriaVictoria General Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health promises action after criticism of Victoria hospital’s psychiatric unit
Next story
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

Just Posted

Matthew Tanner, 36, is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)
Oak Bay man locked-in after massive brain stem stroke

Hundreds support family as Matthew Tanner in Victoria intensive care unit after stroke

Michael Dunahee was four when he disappeared from the Blanshard school playground. Victoria police will release an age-enhanced forensic sketch of what he could look like now on March 24, the 30th anniversary of his disaperannce. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police to release age-enhanced sketch of Michael Dunahee, missing since 1991

After disappearing at age four, the sketch will show what he could look like now

Island Health says it will take a series of actions to address concerns of former patients at the Royal Jubilee Hospital’s Psychiatric Emergency Services. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Island Health promises action after criticism of Victoria hospital’s psychiatric unit

‘When we see things happen we’ll start to believe them,’ former patient says

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Christmas trees, lights stay lit in some Greater Victoria homes

People may be tapping into a very important psychological resource: nostalgia

The strategy includes safety improvements to the infrastructure along the railway and an increase in coordination of local mental health supports. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
West Shore, Sooke communities build suicide prevention strategy

Strategy includes safety improvements to railway infrastructure, increase in mental health supports

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

Alan Tudyk stars as Alien Harry Vanderspeigel in the new series Resident Alien (Photo by: James Dittinger/SYFY)
‘Resident Alien’ plans to return to Ladysmith for season 2

Show runner Chris Sheridan says the hit SYFY series will return to film season two in Ladysmith

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Most Read