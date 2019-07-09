Oak Bay marks start, or end, of 770km-long trail

Anderson Hill Park named southern end of new V.I. Trail

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Vancouver Island Trail Association President Ken Milbrath and Outdoor Club of Victoria President Liz Bicknell celebrate the naming of the start of the Vancouver Island Trail at Anderson Regional Park. The V.I. Trail is approximately 800km long and will run from Victoria to Cape Scott. (Chris Hyde-Lay Photo)

One could debate about whether Anderson Hill Park is the southern most tip of Vancouver Island.

However, there is no debate that it will serve as the southern beginning, and end, of the new Vancouver Island Trail.

Organizers from the Vancouver Island Trail Association held a ceremony at Anderson Hill Park on June 27 to recognize a new sign marking the V.I Trail. It runs about 770 kilometres up the middle of the Island from Oak Bay to Cape Scott, linking previously built trails and with about 140 km of trail still to be built.

READ MORE: So they found Dave from Vancouver Island

“We are proud to have Oak Bay and Anderson Hill Park as the beginning or end of the trail,” said Oak Bay Parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay.

“When the association brought it to our parks commission we thought it was a great idea and we supported it.”

(Inset photo: V.I. Trail/Google Maps)

Urban portions of the V.I. Trail in Greater Victoria connect Anderson Hill to the main southern leg of the trail which starts on the West Shore. The added traffic to Anderson is not expected to create any concerns about parking, or create a need for other amenities, which made the decision that much easier, Hyde-Lay said.

“The park is well used anyways, we expect people might hike to the top of the hill for the vista.”

Elsewhere, existing portions of V.I. Trail are up and running.

Among those planning to hike it soon are funding director of the V.I. Trail association, Liz Bicknell, who is also the president of the Outdoor Club of Victoria. Bicknell is going to hike a portion of the trail with two friends next month, from the Humpback Connector to Lake Cowichan.

“We’re all about a collaborative approach and working with municipalities and First Nations to make this happen,” Bicknell said.

One of the benefits is the additional tourist dollars that the V.I. Trail Association anticipate will create opportunities for small businesses in cities such as Port Hardy, Port Alberni and others.

“We’re also working with forest companies to access private-held lands,” Bicknell said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tories, Libs fight over costs of climate action in election-campaign preview

Just Posted

Girls’ father wouldn’t communicate, mother tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Cannabis activist receives mixed reaction after sharing photo of herself smoking on BC Ferries vessel

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Victoria seniors drop off collected food donations for ‘seniors helping seniors’ campaign

Residents at three local retirement homes spent the month of June collecting food

Township of Esquimalt puts 12-storey development on hold

The proposed project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. would house a two-storey urgent health care centre

Victoria drug trafficker gets six-year jail term

Horst Schirmer sentenced for convictions on five counts of possession related to trafficking

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Conditions ‘very dry’ across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Most Read