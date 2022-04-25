Sgt. Julie Chanin, who has worked well beyond a decade in the community, takes the deputy chief position when current Deputy Chief Const. Mark Fisher moves to the head position in September as Chief Ray Bernoties retires. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Oak Bay names next deputy chief, first female in Greater Victoria policing leadership

Sgt. Julie Chanin assumes new role when current deputy becomes chief in September

The Oak Bay Police Board stuck with a trend of promoting those who fit the criteria and know Oak Bay when naming its next deputy chief.

Sgt. Julie Chanin, who has worked well beyond a decade in the community, takes the deputy chief position when current Deputy Chief Const. Mark Fisher moves to the head position in September as Chief Const. Ray Bernoties retires.

A 22-year veteran of policing, Chanin joined the department from the West Shore RCMP in 2011 and has since served as constable, acting sergeant and sergeant.

“I have known Sgt. Chanin for the past 12 years and have worked with her at the West Shore RCMP and here in the Oak Bay Police Department. Her dedication to the local community and our employees has been remarkable. She is the type of progressive and engaged leader that will continue to move our department forward. There is no doubt in my mind that the department and the community will be well served by having her in this leadership role,” Fisher said.

The police board received numerous applications from across Canada and named Chanin after an extensive evaluation and interview process. She becomes the first internal candidate promoted to Oak Bay police leadership in more than a decade, and becomes the first female deputy chief constable in the Capital Regional District.

“Sgt. Chanin cares deeply about this community and OBPD employees. I’m excited for her and thrilled for OBPD. She is exactly the kind of person anyone would want in charge of their police department,” Bernoties said.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch, chair of the police board, said Chanin has demonstrated expertise in community policing and commitment to the people of Oak Bay.

“We’re very pleased to have her as our incoming deputy chief, and are excited to have someone with her passion for excellence and community service in this leadership position. When you look at the values of the Oak Bay Police Department – service, accountability, fairness, and empathy – it’s hard to think of anyone who better exemplifies those values than Sgt. Chanin.”

