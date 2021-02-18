A birdseye view, proposed-use of the new Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head. For the full proposals visit connect.oakbay.ca. (Oakbay.ca Image)

Oak Bay narrows marina, Turkey Head proposal to two options

Public input sought for new-look Oak Bay Marina

A new look is coming to Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head.

The District of Oak Bay has narrowed its selection for the marina lease renewal to two proposals out of the many that were submitted by the November deadline.

The proposals share a similar approach to renovate and add to existing buildings. Both suggest re-assigning some of the Turkey Head parking area to green space with paths and other uses.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay seeks proposals for marina use

“While the site has been enjoyed in its current form for 60 years, we are eager to consider the best use for current and future generations on this special location,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “We encourage residents to take a moment to review the proposals and share their feedback.”

One proposal includes a band shell in partnership with a local Rotary group. Both proposals have a heavy environmental focus and plans to make the area usable for non-boaters, while continuing to serve boaters. Paddlesports and cycling infrastructure are also included.

The two respective proposals are available online, one is 67 pages and the other 33 pages.

The current lease ends in December 2022 and a new lease is expected to run from 2023 to 2052. The provincial portion of the lease is currently an annual payment of $64,974 plus GST, though the new figure is yet to be determined.

There are two opportunities to provide feedback. An online questionnaire at connect.oakbay.ca/marina-lease runs until March 2. The public can also submit feedback for the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for March 1.

It is anticipated that a proponent with whom to begin the lease negotiation process will be selected by late spring.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

