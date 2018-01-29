Oak Bay Police Department Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties stops traffic on Beach Drive. He issued a ‘pace car’ challenge to residents on Facebook last week. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay officer issues speed challenge on social media

Last year there were 122 car crashes in Oak Bay, 28 with injuries, and seven pedestrians hit

The speed of some drivers continues to irk local officers, and judging by their reactions to an online response, many residents.

An officer returned to the Oak Bay Police Department office with a handful of tickets after spending the morning in a school zone. It included a ticket for someone going 48 km/h in a school zone, nearly 20 km/h above the posted speed limit.

“It just continues to be a risk in this community,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

It led to a short rant on a local Facebook page, which resonated with readers immediately, listing their areas of concern around speeding (and infrastructure concerns aimed at municipal council). Then he turned to Twitter to suggest a Pace Car Challenge. Drivers go no faster than the speed limit, stop fully at signs, and ignore any tailgaters.

“Just slow down … if you obey the law, if you obey all the laws you’re in the right. And if we can we’ll give them a ticket for tailgating,” Bernoties said. “It’s a beautiful community we should all just slow down and enjoy it.”

Last year there were 122 car crashes in Oak Bay, 28 with injuries, and seven pedestrians hit.

“When you look at the public feedback you an see that every street is a residential street and almost every street had somebody saying please drive carefully in my street,” Bernoties said. “Consider that when you’re driving in Oak Bay it’s someone’s residential street. They have kids playing on that street, there are seniors on that street, treat it the same you would want your residential street to be treated.”

 

