Oak Bay officer sanctioned after investigation of corruption, neglect of duty

Sergeant demoted to constable, barred from promotion for a year

An Oak Bay police officer is barred from promotion for a year after demotion in the wake of an external investigation that substantiated accusations of misconduct.

The member has now returned to operational duties as a constable under the supervision of a sergeant, according to a statement from the Oak Bay Police Department.

In October 2020 the department was notified of allegations against a member and notified the Office of the Public Complaints Commission (OPCC) requesting an independent external investigation. The OPCC has jurisdiction over municipal police officers in B.C.

The OPCC directed the Victoria Police Department to investigate the matter and to also be the disciplinary authority.

Given the nature of the allegations, the member was assigned to administrative duties and his weapons were seized, the statement reads.

On Feb. 2 the discipline authority substantiated allegations of misuse of intoxicants, discreditable conduct, corruption and two instances of neglect of duty. Sanctions imposed include a reduction in rank from sergeant to first class constable and the officer cannot compete for promotion for a year. Approval is also required from the chief to compete for promotion.

