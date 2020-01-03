Oak Bay parents still waiting for safe routes on Cadboro Bay Road

Narrow sidewalks, roads unsafe for children, PAC says

It’s been 26 months since a group of Grade 5 parents and students at École Willows elementary pushed for safer passage along the Cadboro Bay Road corridor from Fort Street to Estevan Road.

Yet the Willows parent advisory council is still waiting for action, says the current PAC chair.

While those Grade 5 students from 2017 and most of their parents have moved on with them to middle school, the question remains with the current parent advisory council as to when a safer route – one with wider sidewalks and protected bike lanes – will be established, said Cindy Rodier.

Parents are wondering if they’ll see any changes before their children finish elementary, middle and even high school, she said.

“We would like to see a plan for five years down the road at the very least, to see what Oak Bay is proposing,” Rodier said. “The parents are the users and should have some input and feedback [regarding] what changes are made to make it safer.”

READ MORE: Willows parents, students push for Cadboro Bay Road overhaul

The section of road from Foul Bay to Estavan remains prioritized for drivers despite many of the 2,000-plus students who attend St. Patrick’s elementary, École Beausoleil, Oak Bay High and Willows commuting through sustainable means. And that number is only set to grow. At approximately 1,265 and 600 students, respectively, Oak Bay High and Willows are the biggest high school and elementary school in School District 61. Beausoleil has about 80 students but will double, at least, when it’s re-established as SD61’s Bank Street School in a few years and will draw from a portion of Oak Bay, though south of the corridor.

Painted bike lanes were installed from Foul Bay to Bowker, but it may not be enough in light of two incidents of a driver striking a pedestrian in Oak Bay over the holidays, Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

“We would like to see a protected bike lane and the sidewalks are too narrow,” Rodier said. “And it’s not just kids. There are a lot of seniors out with walkers, parents with strollers, and you can’t manage the sidewalks with hydro poles in the way. A lot of kids walk, cycle, and scoot to school, and we’re trying to encourage and promote that.”

Rodier says the PAC was told that Oak Bay’s aging sub-ground infrastructure is part of the problem as at some point, parts of Cadboro Bay Road will be torn up.

READ MORE: Kids take the ‘walking bus’ to Willows for climate awareness

The November 2017 presentation by Willows PAC to the council predates Coun. Andrew Appleton’s arrival. However, Appleton platformed with active transportation as a focus and agreed that despite the challenges of simultaneously prioritizing the sub-ground infrastructure and active transportation, there could still be some transparency around a plan for safe routes in the corridor. That includes a possible five-year plan.

He believes there is still momentum with the issue amongst other councillors.

“I think it’s totally reasonable and is the type of conversation I’d like to pick back up and advance,” Appleton said. “Engineering is working hard on it, but it makes it a challenge to install street infrastructure in this location because we don’t have the full picture on what needs to be done there.”

Looking elsewhere at bike lanes, Appleton noted that there is also an opportunity to revisit the prospective routes in Oak Bay’s 2011 active transportation plan, which pre-date the City of Victoria’s current plan.

“If there’s an active transportation corridor, we should evaluate how it lines up with Oak Bay, because it doesn’t make sense if they’re not contiguous,” he said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge
Next story
B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

Just Posted

VicPD says downtown robbery, kidnapping attempts not connected

Further investigation has reduced the threat to the public

Assessments down across most of Greater Victoria as real estate market softens

Oak Bay remains the most expensive part of Greater Victoria based on assessments

Oak Bay parents still waiting for safe routes on Cadboro Bay Road

Narrow sidewalks, roads unsafe for children, PAC says

5 places where you can do a polar bear swim in Greater Victoria

‘It’s got me hooked for life,” says Metchosin man who’s done it 47 years in a row

Single car crash closes Foul Bay Road Friday afternoon

Driver crashes into Garry oak tree

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

VIDEO: A smoking bus leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Selection of stories for Jan. 3

RCMP release video, photos of two people of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read