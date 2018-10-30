The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay pays $1,455 for tent city cleanup

District unsure if it will pursue campers for the cash

Now that tent city campers have left the Cattle Point area of Uplands Park, the District of Oak Bay is left with a bill for the cleanup cost.

The site cleanup, done by BC Hazmat Management Ltd., cost the municipality $1,455.According to Warren Jones, the district’s director of corporate services, it’s still unclear whether the district will pursue payment from any of the campers.

READ MORE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

READ MORE: Tent city leader has no intention of paying Oak Bay bill

“Normally, costs incurred by the district as a result of a facility or park user are charged to the user,” he said. “Staff have prepared an additional invoice for the user group, and whether we pursue the cost is still being considered.”

Meanwhile the cleanup cost will be absorbed within the district’s existing 2018 budget.

“Obviously, the most important thing to the district is that we ensure that our parks and facilities are safe for users; hence our immediate action to clean up the park,” Jones said.

Earlier this month tent city was given a $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017. Camp leader Chrissy Brett told Oak Bay News she had no intention of paying that bill.

READ MORE: Tent city campers prepare to leave Uplands Park

READ MORE: Oak Bay police ‘patient’ but ready to make arrests if campers don’t leave

The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments.

The group of roughly 30 people moved from a piece of provincial land near Saanich municipal hall to Uplands Park on Oct. 17. Campers left Cattle Point two days later after the District of Oak Bay served them with a trespass notice.

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.
Next story
Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Just Posted

Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

The lottery ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

Victoria mom calls for more organ donors after first kidney transplant fails

Drielle Tousignant is one of 538 British Columbians waiting for a kidney

RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Sidney

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read