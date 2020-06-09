Oak Bay is lifting the closure of playgrounds on June 8 with more public facilities to follow. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay playgrounds reopen, temporary trash dropoff closes

District moves to slowly reopen the Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Mark it down as the spring no kids could play.

From March 20 to June 7, Oak Bay playgrounds were condemned as an unsafe point of contact for the spread of COVID-19 and other contractible illnesses.

Playgrounds in Oak Bay reopened June 8, a decision made with guidance from Island Health, said a District news release.

New signage will be in place at playgrounds to provide guidelines for safe use.

READ MORE: Pub seeks 55-seat patio on Oak Bay Avenue

While indoor facilities are not open yet, Oak Bay has started offering outdoor fitness programming at Kiwanis Park.

Classes started June 8 and bootcamp registration is open online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation or by phone at 250-595-7946.

Temporary waste dropoff ends

As Oak Bay is moving to slowly reopen the Oak Bay Recreation Centre it has also ended the temporary municipal dropoff for garbage and waste that’s been in the parking lot of Oak Bay Rec. since April 24.

The temporary dropoff alleviated pressure on the Elgin Road public works station, where residents were waiting up to two hours to drop off yard waste.

The Elgin Road dropoff depot remains open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff are reminding residents waiting in line for Elgin Road dropoff not to idle cars and to follow the direction of the public works attendants.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat
Next story
New rental project in Sidney breaks ground amidst pandemic uncertainty

Just Posted

Charges stayed for Victoria woman whose dog died in her hot car

Boston terrier Ava died after being left inside a hot car in Langford for seven hours

VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

Oak Bay deer project working despite new fawns appearing

Deer contraception project clarifies confusion about fawns

School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

Mount Douglas Secondary yearbook taken down after derogatory messages posted

RCMP investigates serious weekend crash in View Royal

Two drivers and one passenger sent to hospital Sunday

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Two young women who were in the midst of organizing a Black… Continue reading

Most Read