Oak Bay police arrest one of two suspects after resident held at gunpoint

Police expect second arrest ‘in the very near future’ after armed robbery

Oak Bay police expect a second arrest is imminent following an armed robbery on Aug. 14.

Police say two suspects entered an apartment in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue in an attempt to sell the occupant some items. When the occupant was not interested a suspect pulled out what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun. Various items were stolen along with a credit and debit card. The suspect with the gun stayed behind while the other suspect went to an ATM to withdraw money.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

Police reported Monday that one person is in custody, with a second arrest expected.

“A robbery at gunpoint is not a common offence in Oak Bay, however, it is important to note that this was a targeted event,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties in a statement. “I’m very pleased with the investigation conducted by our officers which led to a swift arrest of one of the suspects and a probable second arrest in the very near future.”


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
