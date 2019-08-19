Oak Bay police arrest one of two suspects after resident held at gunpoint

Oak Bay police expect a second arrest is imminent following an armed robbery on Aug. 14.
Police say two suspects entered an apartment in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue in an attempt to sell the occupant some items. When the occupant was not interested a suspect pulled out what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun. Various items were stolen along with a credit and debit card. The suspect with the gun stayed behind while the other suspect went to an ATM to withdraw money.
Police reported Monday that one person is in custody, with a second arrest expected.
“A robbery at gunpoint is not a common offence in Oak Bay, however, it is important to note that this was a targeted event,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties in a statement. “I’m very pleased with the investigation conducted by our officers which led to a swift arrest of one of the suspects and a probable second arrest in the very near future.”
