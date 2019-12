Nicholas Hasanen has not been seen in a couple of weeks, is known to sleep in local parks

Nicholas Hasanen has not been seen in a couple of weeks. (Oak Bay Police)

Oak Bay police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nicholas Hasanen, who has not been seen in a couple weeks.

READ ALSO: Police break into car to revive drunk Willows Beach driver, passenger

Hasanen is approximately six feet tall and has a slender build. He is known to sleep in a tent in various parks or beaches.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

If you see Hasanen please call police at 250-592-2424.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.