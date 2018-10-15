Oak Bay police briefs: break and enter at local business, theft from vehicles

Break and enter at a local a business

The Oak Bay Police Department responded to a break and enter at a local business on the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue on Oct. 8. According to police, access was gained to the business sometime overnight through an adjacent suite. A laptop computer and other items were taken. The matter is still under investigation.

Theft from vehicle in underground parking lot

Police responded to a theft from vehicle on the 1000 block of Beach Drive in an underground parking lot on Oct. 8. A laptop was taken. According to police, the theft occurred between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Three thefts from vehicles on Oct. 8

Police responded to three reports of theft from vehicles that occurred in the 2300 block of Middowne Road, 2100 Block of Sandowne Road, and the 2200 block of Bowker Ave on Oct. 8. According to the Oak Bay Police Department, “very little” was taken.

Driver issued seven-day driving prohibition

Police located a parked vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. in the parking lot at Willows Beach on Oct. 13. The vehicle operator showed signs of alcohol consumption. Two breath samples were provided resulting in two “warn” readings. The operator was issued a seven-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

More theft from vehicles

Police were called to three separate complaints of theft from vehicles that occurred in the 700 Block of Newport Ave, the 600 Block of Island Road, and the 400 Block of Transit Road on Oct. 13. According to the Oak Bay Police Department, “very little” of value was taken.

Two thefts from vehicles in the same residence

Police were called to the 500 block of Transit Road for a report of theft from vehicles on Oct. 14. Two vehicles at the same residence were entered over the weekend, but nothing appears to have been taken. According to the Oak Bay Police Department, this may be related to the Oct. 13 reports in the same area.

Police request that vehicle owners remove all valuables from their vehicles and leave them locked.

If you have information in regard to these or any other crimes, phone 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers.

