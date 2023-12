The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a fine

Oak Bay Police are warning drivers to slow down after a 24-year-old woman was stopped for going two and a half times the speed limit.

Officers stopped the woman on Nov. 29 at about 10:15 p.m. while conducting speed enforcement in the 1000 block of Beach Drive. The woman was travelling at 100 km/.hr in a 40 km/hr zone.

She was issued a ticket for excessive speeding at $368 and had her vehicle impounded for seven days.

READ MORE: Police nab same man twice for breaking into cars in Oak Bay