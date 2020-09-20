Two Oak Bay Police officers stopped by a youth community carwash at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 25. (Photo contributed by Margo Lisik)

Oak Bay Police checking-in with community survey

Survey online until Sept. 25

Oak Bay Police is running a community survey online as a check-in now that the department is midway through its 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.

“We’re encouraging residents and/or those who work in Oak Bay to fill it out,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

“This is meant to be a ‘check-in’ to ensure we’re on the right track vis-a-vis meeting (or hopefully exceeding) our community’s expectations.”

The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/6WC7G8D.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay appoints new police chief

Results will be shared, with the department’s thoughts, after the survey closes on Sept 25.

“The survey was responsible for the identification of our three strategic priorities: traffic, property crime, and community engagement,” Bernoties said. “Those priorities are considered when allocating our time and resources. “It’s critical that we understand what the community expects in order for us to try to meet or exceed those expectations.”

The Oak Bay Police force has 27 positions, 23 including four officers away on secondment (who are externally funded).

There has been significant turnover within the department since the strategic plan was completed when the late Nils Jensen was chair of the Oak Bay Police Board, and the chief was Andy Brinton, who retired on Aug. 31. The strategic plan was informed by the responses of 653 community members.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle
Next story
New tools, ideas needed to speed up housing strategy funding, CMHC president says

Just Posted

Pandemic reunites 2000s era Victoria rock band The Origin

Saanich musicians recording for first time since 2008

Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

Oak Bay Police checking-in with community survey

Survey online until Sept. 25

Patrick brothers who shaped modern hockey also tried, but failed, to remove violence

New history thesis shows efforts to sell a “clean game” in Oak Bay

Central Saanich to formally inform Agricultural Land Commission about soccer pitch proposal

Move is meant for information only with no application having come forward yet

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read