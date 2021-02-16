Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

Oak Bay Police Department’s chief took to Twitter Tuesday evening to clarify his perception of ‘porch pirate.’
“Not a ‘porch pirate’…just a thief,” said Chief Ray Bernoties, on his personal Twitter account. The sentiment was accompanied by surveillance video of a woman snatching a package and running off to a white vehicle,
The chief suggested the individual’s attire, specifically toque and sweater, are distinctive and encouraged anyone with information to call Oak Bay police. The non emergency line is 250-592-2424.
This woman just helps herself to your packages and then flees in the white vehicle in the background. Her sweater & toque are pretty distinctive. If you have any info about who this is, please call us. Not a 'porch pirate'🏴☠️…just a thief. 😡 pic.twitter.com/1bQoMt6UUN
— Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) February 17, 2021
