Chrissy Brett and the roaming tent city have landed in Langford, protesting for more rights and services for the region’s homeless. (Katherine Engqvist/Goldstream News Gazette).

Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

Police say they’ll demand payment if campers return to the municipality

The Oak Bay Police Department has a message for a group of migrating tenters who have been making their way through the Greater Victoria area this year – don’t come back unless you’re willing to pay up!

After the police department tweeted out a message asking for New Year’s resolutions, Chrissy Brett, the vocal leader of the nomadic protest camp, responded with her suggestions. She and a group of tenters had spent most of October at various spots in Oak Bay, and Brett pointed to the local police force as one that had not worked with the group, instead calling their actions personal and not policing.

The social media manager for the OBPD quickly responded saying they have an invoice for Brett totalling $3,000 for a damaged bench and three Hazmat calls.

RELATED: Campers clear cenotaph, parks department starts cleanup

“We have an invoice for you. It was initially going to be mailed to your home…but I felt we should just hold it for you for if you came back.”

The police department went on to say Brett and company will be served with the invoice if they choose to return to Oak Bay and camp within the municipality.

RELATED: Protest camp moves to Oak Bay cenotaph

RELATED: Roaming tent city lands in Colwood

The tenters are currently hunkered down in Langford and Brett says the group plans to move to Central Saanich and Sidney next.

Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

Police say they'll demand payment if campers return to the municipality

