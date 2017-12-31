Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

Chrissy Brett and the roaming tent city have landed in Langford, protesting for more rights and services for the region’s homeless. (Katherine Engqvist/Goldstream News Gazette).

The Oak Bay Police Department has a message for a group of migrating tenters who have been making their way through the Greater Victoria area this year – don’t come back unless you’re willing to pay up!

After the police department tweeted out a message asking for New Year’s resolutions, Chrissy Brett, the vocal leader of the nomadic protest camp, responded with her suggestions. She and a group of tenters had spent most of October at various spots in Oak Bay, and Brett pointed to the local police force as one that had not worked with the group, instead calling their actions personal and not policing.

My new yrs resolution is a round 2 of municipalities we've already been too….afternwe have cycled through Central Saanich & Sidney to add to our list of PDs who work with us not mud sling. Only part of Duncan RCMP and Westshore RCMP & oak bay pd make it personal not policing pic.twitter.com/yaEyI4aP1T — Chrissy Brett (@chrissy_brett) December 27, 2017

The social media manager for the OBPD quickly responded saying they have an invoice for Brett totalling $3,000 for a damaged bench and three Hazmat calls.

“We have an invoice for you. It was initially going to be mailed to your home…but I felt we should just hold it for you for if you came back.”

The police department went on to say Brett and company will be served with the invoice if they choose to return to Oak Bay and camp within the municipality.

We have an invoice for you. It was initially going to be mailed to your home…but I felt we should just hold it for you for if you came back. Its for the damaged bench $1500 & 3 Hazmat call-outs ($500 each). I'll hold it here & if you return to camp, it will be served on you. — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 28, 2017

The tenters are currently hunkered down in Langford and Brett says the group plans to move to Central Saanich and Sidney next.