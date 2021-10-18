Oak Bay police looking for stolen property after bike thefts

Thief makes off with laptop, jacket after trunk left unlocked

Bike racks always fill up at Oak Bay High as it’s a popular mode of transportation for students and users of the adjacent Neighbourhood Learning Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay police are on the alert for bikes after a pair were reported stolen last week.

The first was stolen from Oak Bay High and discovered missing on Oct. 12. The stolen bike is a men’s orange Norco Indie 2 Valencia with serial No. 9JEl44174.

The second, reported Oct. 13 was stolen from the 2100-block of Haultain Street. The bicycle was left in an open carport area of an apartment complex. The bike is a women’s 15-gear black cruiser with red and white letters and a wire basket valued at around $200.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police introduce bike registry

The Oak Bay Police Department introduced its bike registry in 2017.

Police hope to see residents register their bikes. Then, in the event it’s stolen, the information helps officers locate and return a bike, and identify it as stolen property to potentially charge the person in possession of it.

Visit the Oak Bay Police Department at 1703 Monterey Ave. to register your bike or call 250-592-2424 for more information.

Trunk or treat

An open trunk proved too tempting for one thief who made off with a computer and a jacket Friday, Oct. 15.

Oak Bay police were called to Mitchell Street, where a vehicle owner was removing items from the trunk of a vehicle and left it partially open. When they returned for more belongings, they discovered an older MacBook laptop and a MEC jacket missing.

The laptop was in a black faux leather case with a charge cord, cables and databank.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department