Oak Bay police caught two impaired drivers on the first night of their summer check stop program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police caught two impaired drivers on the first night of their summer check stop program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police nab 2 impaired drivers on first night of summer campaign

Department caught 3 impaired drivers during entire summer 2020 season

Oak Bay police caught two Victoria residents driving under the influence Tuesday, on the very first night of the department’s summer check stop program.

Parked along Beach Drive near Windsor Road, police nabbed the first impaired driver just after 10:30 p.m. The 58-year-old woman was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition and had her vehicle impounded.

The second driver, a 37-year-old woman, was caught at 11:15 p.m. and was issued a three-day prohibition. She also had her vehicle impounded.

Last year, Oak Bay police caught three impaired drivers during the summer months and 12 total for the year.

READ ALSO: Vehicle-related thefts keep Oak Bay police busy in past week

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

impaired drivingoak bayOak Bay Police Department

Previous story
As the Titanic decays, expedition will monitor deterioration
Next story
Masks recommended on transit across B.C.

Just Posted

Law enforcement officials worked to block off Courtenay Street and Burdett Avenue Wednesday morning while police officers investigated a possible bomb threat in the courthouse. The threat has since been cleared. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Victoria courthouse cleared of bomb threat

The interior of the Songhees Nation’s new Seed & Stone cannabis location at 901 Gordon St. (Photo by Jay Wallace)
Songhees Nation co-owned cannabis store opens in downtown Victoria

Oak Bay police caught two impaired drivers on the first night of their summer check stop program. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police nab 2 impaired drivers on first night of summer campaign

Chief Gordon Planes and Mayor Maja Tait proudly stand and work together on the lands of the T’Sou-ke Nation. (Submitted/District of Sooke)
T’Sou-ke Nation and District of Sooke reaffirm committment to work together