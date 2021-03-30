Oak Bay police nab motorist travelling 114 in a 40 km/h zone

Rental fraud, excessive speeding and graffiti were some of the reports filed between March 22 and 28 at the Oak Bay Police Department.

A rental fraud scam for a property on Pandora Avenue in Victoria was reported to the Oak Bay Police Department on March 24. The person who reported the fraud had their bank cancel and reverse the transaction after finding it suspicious. The scammer had contacted the person for a money transfer after claiming to live in Spain.

From rental fraud to speeders, police were kept on their toes this week. On March 27, at approximately 10:30 p.m. an officer in the 900-block of Beach Drive clocked a motorist going 114 in a 40 km/h zone. The 24-year-old driving was given a ticket for excessive speed (with a fine of $483) and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police were called to the Monterey Recreation Centre parking lot for a collision between a pedestrian and a motorist at 2:15 p.m. on March 26. According to police, the vehicle was exiting the parking lot when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The 59-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital to be treated for pain in his right leg. The driver was issued a ticket for failing to obey a stop sign.

READ MORE: Oak Bay home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Staff at the Pharmasave on Oak Bay Avenue called police with reports of a theft in progress shortly after 2:30 p.m. on March 22. A Caucasian woman between the ages of 35 to 40 years old allegedly stole $1,200 worth of items from the store. She was described as wearing a blue, green and white toque and a grey Bench hoodie. Police searched the area but were unable to find a suspect. They obtained footage from the store and the file remains under investigation.

Large graffiti sprawl across the stone wall in Trafalgar Park on King George Terrace was also reported to police on March 22. The vandalism was committed between March 13 and 22 but the area is not covered by video surveillance. Oak Bay’s public works department was contacted to remove the graffiti.

More graffiti was reported on March 27 at 2040 Oak Bay Ave, formerly the Oak Bay Fitness location.

And several bikes were stolen in Oak Bay last week.

Two bikes were reported stolen from the 2100-block of Haultain Street between March 21 and 23. The first reported was a 1990 Marin Pink mountain bike with neon yellow and black speckle paint with a black basket on the front. The second bike, a Specialized brand mountain bike was stolen during the same timeframe. On March 23, a $5,000 black Townie Electra Ride bicycle with a battery charger was reported stolen from a garden shed in the 300-block of Beach Drive.

Anyone with information on any of these files can contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 1703 Monterey Ave., or by calling 250-592-2424.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Oak Bay Police Department