A 36-year-old man who was spotted driving a stolen Saanich work truck in Oak Bay is being called a prolific offender by police. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police nab prolific offender in stolen Saanich work truck

Man barred from driving, wanted by VicPD, charged with numerous offences

A keen-eyed Oak Bay police officer was able to spot and eventually stop a prolific offender in a stolen Saanich work truck.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Oak Bay Police Department was advised that a Saanich municipal work truck had been stolen. About 20 minutes later an officer spotted a Saanich work truck driving on Beach Drive at Dalhousie Street and attempted to pull the truck over. The driver did not stop and eventually pulled into a driveway near Cavendish Avenue.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a white construction hat and fled on foot. Officers began setting up around the area and Saanich’s K9 unit attended.

READ ALSO: Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Officers were able to apprehend the man at around 5:50 p.m. and discovered the white construction hat was a Saanich hardhat that had been left in the work truck.

The 36-year-old man is being called a prolific offender by police. He is prohibited from driving, was wanted by the Victoria Police Department and will be charged with numerous offences stemming from this incident including failing to comply with conditions, flight from police, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

READ ALSO: Mother of girls killed in father’s Oak Bay home testifies in double murder trial

“One can only imagine what that pickup truck was going to be used for in our community. Thankfully, one of our keen eyed members spotted it before he was able to further victimize anyone,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“We have a fantastic working relationship with Saanich PD and this is just another example of how well that works.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’
Next story
Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Just Posted

Oak Bay police nab prolific offender in stolen Saanich work truck

Man barred from driving, wanted by VicPD, charged with numerous offences

Taxpayers question cost of new public ping pong table in Humboldt Plaza

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ believe the funds could have been used elsewhere

Investigation to start later today after fire tears through Metchosin home late Thursday night

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

Blasting in Colwood’s Allandale property rattles neighbours

The blasting expected to last up to five months

Carly Rae Jepsen headlines Victoria in triumphant return to the city

Canadian College of Performing Arts alum takes the stage Sept. 1

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read