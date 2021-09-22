Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

‘You may see them using it – long after they’ve seen you:’ Police Chief Ray Bernoties

Oak Bay Police Department has added a spotting scope to its traffic enforcement toolkit. Officers used it to ticket three drivers in two days last week, for distracted driving and excessive speeding. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

A new tool in the Oak Bay Police Department’s chest has paid off quickly.

Last week the department secured a new scope for spotting driving infractions from afar. Chief Ray Bernoties took to Twitter to share that the Oak Bay officers who do frequent traffic enforcement were thrilled to get the equipment.

READ ALSO: Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Lochside Trail in Saanich

“On their wish list was this bad boy. So today, they got it. You may see them using it – long after they’ve seen you,” he tweeted Sept. 14.

He took to Twitter two days later to highlight a $368 ticket for using an electronic device issued to a driver on Foul Bay Road, the site of two other pricey traffic stops that evening. Both of those drivers were issued excessive speeding tickets – also a $368 fine – and had their vehicles towed.

The new scope seems to be working out well. $368 for driving while distracted. 🤔 Why not just pull over to read that text? Better than having us pull you over…or pulling over after you run into someone. pic.twitter.com/Db9ET5R56o — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) September 16, 2021

c.vanreewyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay policeOak Bay Police DepartmentTraffic