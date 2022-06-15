Oak Bay police refer teen to restorative justice after graffiti call

Stolen car recovered near where it was last seen

A youth faces restorative justice in the wake of graffiti discovered on the Bowker Creek path near Monterey Avenue on June 7.

Someone called Oak Bay police after seeing two boys spray-painting the retaining wall. As the site has been tagged multiple times, police conducted extensive patrols in the area, the department said in a news release. In an associated file, one suspect was described as young with long blond hair and rubber boots with a second suspect wearing a dark hoodie and a coloured hat. A 13-year-old was arrested and police forwarded the investigation to Restorative Justice Victoria and will not recommend charges.

Graffiti was also reported a day earlier after three waterfront properties were tagged in the area of Somass Drive. That investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Wet weather fouls up Oak Bay Tea Party trash sorters

Stolen car recovered

A car reported stolen June 4 on Bee Street was recovered June 10 near Granite and Mitchell streets.

Oak Bay police were called after someone waiting for the Tea Party parade to start went back to their vehicle parked on Bee Street and discovered it missing. A short time later, the driver spotted two people in the missing Toyota Corolla driving past on Hampshire Road. The vehicle, a grey, four-dour Corolla, was not located but was recovered last week not far from where it was last seen.

Suspect uses ladder to peer inside

Oak Bay police received a report of a suspicious person in the 3000-block of Beach Drive on June 6. A caller reported their surveillance system showed a man coming up their driveway. The suspect used a ladder to climb up and look in a locked storage area in the garage. The suspect also tried the door handles of two locked vehicles. The man is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, 6’ and slim, wearing dark clothing and riding an electric bike.

Police are also looking into reports of thefts from vehicles after a vehicle in the 2000-block of Goldsmith Street was damaged on the same day. The locks on that vehicle had been tampered with and the driver’s side door was damaged.

READ ALSO: Man sought after Saanich bear spray incident

Alarm alerts to broken window

A window was damaged but no entry gained after someone triggered an alarm at a residence in the 1600-block of Elgin Road. Police were called after the audible alarm sounded June 11. Upon inspection, the caller found significant damage to a window of the garage door. There were no suspects on scene when police arrived.

Excessive speeder stopped

A vehicle was impounded and the driver fined after being stopped for excessive speed on June 11.

An officer working in the 900-block of Beach Drive spotted the speeding vehicle and clocked it moving 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone leading to the ticket and impound. Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Swiped bike leaves worker stranded

A worker was left with no ride after their bike was swiped while on shift June 6 in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue. The person told police they rode their bike to work and locked it behind their workplace. They discovered the bike was missing after work. The bike is a GT Avalanche XL Blackout Mountain Bike, serial number CM21A518294, valued at $1,000. The bike is registered as stolen on the Garage 529 App.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department