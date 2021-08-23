Oak Bay police release picture of suspect stealing an outboard motor

Oak Bay Police Department took to social media to share an image of someone stealing a stealing a motor from a catamaran at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in hopes of identifying a suspect. (Oak Bay police/Twitter)

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, a boat owner from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club reported his 2.5 hp outboard Suzuki boat motor, worth about $650, stolen from his catamaran. Police are working to identify a suspect using surveillance footage and released an image of the suspect.

$8,000 yellow commercial compacter stolen

Someone swiped heavy equipment from an unlocked job site in the 2600-block of Currie Road. A 2021 yellow Wacker Neuson commercial compactor worth $8,000 was reported stolen Aug. 20. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Suspect snared in whisky theft

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Oak Bay police responded to a liquor theft that occurred in the 2600-block of Cadboro Bay Road. The suspect stole two bottles of whisky and was last seen walking westbound on Woodhouse Road. The employee provided a description of the suspect including a tattoo of a star on the individual’s left hand. Officers located a suspect in the area of Epworth and Florence streets, where a backpack was recovered that had the two stolen whisky bottles inside. The suspect was arrested for theft under $5,000 and released with a court date and order to not return to that liquor store.

Unlocked Topaz vehicle targeted

On Monday, Aug. 16, the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of an overnight theft from a motor vehicle in the 2000-block of Allenby Street. The suspect entered an unlocked 1992 Ford Topaz and stole a few CDs, change and a pair of sunglasses – all in worth about $40.

Bike recovered before reported missing

A bike owner reported his ride stolen after noticing it was gone on Aug. 16. He’d locked his BMX bicycle, worth about $1,000, in a parking in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. But by the time the owner reported it, the bike had already been recovered when Oak Bay police arrested a prolific offender a few days prior. Police will recommend another criminal charge of possession of stolen property in that investigation and the stolen bicycle will be returned to the owner.

Also Monday, the police received another report of a bicycle stolen from the back yard of a home in the 1200-block of Victoria Avenue. That bicycle is a grey, lady’s city bicycle worth about $200.

Golf clubs, tools taken in garage entry

On Monday, Aug. 16, Oak Bay police received a report of a theft from an unlocked garage in the 3400-block of Cardiff Place. The suspect stole a set of golf clubs, a power drill, and a circular saw – all in worth about $5,500.

Fake bank app costs resident

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Oak Bay Police Department received a $4,000 fraud complaint from a resident in the 600-block of Linkleas Avenue. The homeowner received a text from his bank, when he clicked on the bank app on his cellphone the app required a thumbprint for the password. When the app opened up, it was in French and looked different from his bank app. The homeowner closed the app because it was glitching. A few days later the homeowner noticed two suspicious money transfers for $1,500 and $2,500. The bank reversed the charges and suspended the account.

