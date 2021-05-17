Oak Bay police responded to numerous calls between May 10 and 16, including a domestic dispute, multiple dangerous driving offences, two thefts and a suspicious male. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police responded to numerous calls between May 10 and 16, including a domestic dispute, multiple dangerous driving offences, two thefts and a suspicious male. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police respond to domestic dispute, dangerous drivers

Vehicle clocked going 134 km/h in 50 km/h zone

The Oak Bay Police Department responded to two dangerous driving incidents last week.

On May 13, police were watching for speeding drivers in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road when a vehicle zipped by at 134 km/h – 84 kilometres over the 50 km/h limit. The driver was stopped and ticketed and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The next day, officers received a call that a driver was swerving all over the road driving northbound in the 900-block of Foul Bay Road. A witness told police the driver drove over the sidewalk curb and hit a speed limit sign. Officers located the vehicle, but the driver had fled the scene. When contacted, the vehicle’s registered owner identified the driver as his daughter and she was issued tickets for driving without consideration and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

On May 15, a camera stabilizer, some loose change and registration documents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3000-block of Westdowne Road.

READ ALSO: Cadboro Bay teen meets with minister after advocacy against Coastal GasLink

Earlier in the week, on May 11, police also received a report of a stolen bike in the 800-block of Falkland Road. The Norco VR road bike had been left unlocked.

The same day, police responded to a suspicious man in the 2200-block of Cadboro Bay Road where a security guard reported seeing a man fleeing a vacant building. Approximately 15 minutes later police received a different call that a man had jumped into a dumpster in the 2200-block of Bowker Avenue, a block away from the original siting.

Officers arrested the man and found he had outstanding warrants with the Victoria Police Department. He was transported to VicPD cells for morning court.

On May 10, a man was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants after police responded to a domestic dispute. He was held overnight for a morning court appearance.

READ ALSO: Victoria looks to curb construction waste

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay police

Previous story
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach
Next story
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek blockade

Just Posted

Victoria police retrieved a number of stolen items May 15 after arresting a man and woman squatting in an empty building. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police look to return stolen items following arrest of squatters

Golf clubs, power tools, jackets, cell phones and a MacBook Pro were retrieved

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

The Greater Victoria School District has postponed its budget vote until further notice and will be seeking help from an independent advisor on how to proceed. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 budget vote postponed until further notice

District requesting independent advisor to help review process, make recommendations

A building in the 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night after a suspicious fire was started. Police arrested an arson suspect Sunday. (Courtesy of Victoria Fire Department)
UPDATE: Vic West shelter resident to be evicted following suspicious fire

Building in 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek blockade

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

(PQB News file photo)
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Vancouver MLA Michael Lee announces on the same day

The bow-legged bear was seen roaming 2nd Avenue on Friday, May 7 and again in Brown Drive Park on May 13. (Submitted photo)
Bow-legged Ladysmith bear euthanized after vet examination

CO Stuart Bates said the bear had obvious health issues

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Most Read