Oak Bay police respond to five reported thefts, including break and enter at UVic

The Oak Bay Police Department offers a vacation home check program for residents while they are away. (File Photo)

Oak Bay Police responded to five thefts last week, ranging from life jackets to computers.

But first, they dealt with an alcohol-related crash.

In the early hours of Monday morning – at about 1:15 a.m. – the driver of a vehicle ran over a median at the Cedar Hill Cross Road and Cadboro Road intersection. Police requested a breath demand of the individual who gave a ‘fail’ reading on two samples. The driver received a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Later that day police were called to an apartment in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue for a report of a mobility scooter left in a parking stall. It was determined the scooter had been reported stolen from the 1400 block of Newport Avenue earlier that day.

On Tuesday police responded to two reported thefts: one from a vehicle at cattle point where the complainant had left her purse in the vehicle with the window ajar, and another at the University of Victoria, where there was a break and enter over the long weekend and theft of a number of the school’s computers. Police called in a forensic identification member who conducted an examination of the scene. The theft remains under investigation.

Oak Bay went a few days without any burglaries, but on Friday a thief stole a wallet hidden in a parked car in the 1900-block of Bee Street.

Finally, Sunday saw the theft of a dinghy and 10 new life jackets in the 1400-block of Beach Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the crimes to call (250) 592-2424 or Crimestoppers.

