Oak Bay police respond to three car crashes in a week

Thief pulls smash and grab from store window on Oak Bay Avenue

Oak Bay Police responded to three vehicle collisions this week between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.

The first was at the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Cadboro Bay Road. Drivers of two vehicles were involved but no injuries were sustained by either drivers.

Oak Bay Fire department attended to clean up the debris as the cars sustained some damage.

The second collision was when a driver hit a deer close to the intersection of Cadboro Bay Road and Lansdowne Road causing minor damage to the car.

Police remind drivers deer are prominent on the roads in that area.

The third crash was on Nov. 8, when Oak Bay Police issued a traffic violation ticket to a driver who caused a collision in the 3200-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

The offending driver attempted to enter the road way and failed to yield the right of way to the passing vehicle causing a collision and striking a third parked vehicle. The drivers did not sustain any injuries.

Oak Bay Police also received a report last Thursday that items were removed from an unlocked car on the 500-block of Island Road.

On Saturday, Oak Bay Police observed a vehicle parked illegally at Cattle Point Park. The vehicle was without insurance and was towed from the area.

“Police would like to remind the public that there is no parking at cattle point area between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.,” said Chief Andy Brinton.

Oak Bay police responded to a pair of break and enter incidents on Saturday. One was at 4 a.m. where a resident at the 1800-block of Foul Bay Road reported that his basement door had been forced open and he had chased two culprits away from the residence.

Oak Bay police and a Saanich police officer and K9 unit attended but were not able to locate suspects. The investigation is still on going.

Later that morning, at 5:30 a.m., Oak Bay Police attended the 2200 block of Oak Bay Avenue where a suspect had smashed a display window to a business and stole some items from the window display.

The police said a male in a light coloured coat with a bicycle was seen in the area.

