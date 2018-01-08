Oak Bay police seek driver of yellow sports car in road rage incident

The new year kicked off with a road rage incident Jan. 2 in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay police call the incident at the intersection of Cranmore and Hampshire roads as road rage incident. Around 3 p.m. a man driving a yellow sports car took exception to the complainant not coming to a complete stop at the intersection. Police say he followed the complainants vehicle to a business on Oak Bay Avenue where he yelled and swore at her before eventually departing.

The driver of the yellow sports car is described as a man in his late 50s or early 60s. Police ask anyone with information that might identify the vehicle or driver to contact them at 250-592-2424and refer to file 2018-36.

“If you encounter a driver who is trying to engage you in conflict, please drive to the nearest police station. Please don’t get out of your car and please don’t engage in the conflict,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “For drivers who may be upset about seeing someone roll a stop sign, they should simply report the driver to the police with the time, location, licence, plate, etc. It is not acceptable to attempt to enforce the law themselves or intimidate other drivers.”